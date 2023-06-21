Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry as a 'whining, whinging t..t' in profane podcast rant

Kelly Osbourne has delivered a stunning tirade against Prince Harry, calling the Duke of Sussex a “whining, whinging t..t”.

Osbourne, 38, slammed Harry’s recent confessions about his private struggles in an expletive-filled podcast rant, in which she said: “Everybody’s life is f...ing hard.”

Osbourne left podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan in fits of laughter after branding Harry a “f...ing t..at”.

“I think Harry is a f...ing t..t, I do!” Osbourne said. “He is a whining, whinging complaining, woe is me, I'm the only one whose had mental problems, my life was so hard, everybody's life was f...ing hard!

“Everybody's f...ing life is hard, you were the Prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f...ing Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the Pope. Suck it! No!”

Further into the episode, Osbourne talked about her own drug addiction battles, stating that it took five admissions to rehabs in order to get clean.

Stuff Kelly Osbourne delivered a scathing rant about Prince Harry in a podcast.

“Rehab can be the best thing that ever happened to you, and it can also be the most boring 28 days of your life, right? It's all about what you put into it,” she explained.

“I got to the bottom of so many hardcore issues and the root of so many of my problems. It changed everything, once you have an understanding and you get a diagnosis of what it is that's going on.”

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s £15.5 million (NZ$32m) podcast deal with Spotify fell through, and the pair were subsequently labelled as “f...ing grifters” by one of the streaming giant’s executives.

On Friday, Spotify and the Sussexes’ Archewell charity released a joint statement announcing they had “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together”.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify podcast has not been renewed for a second season.

A few days later, Spotify’s senior podcasting executive Bill Simmons tore into the royal couple on his own podcast.

“The f...ing grifters. That’s the podcast we should have launched with them,” Simmons said.

“I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories. The grifters.”

This month, Harry has appeared before the high court in London for his cross-examination in his lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over 33 articles published between 1996 and 2011 that he says were based on phone hacking or other illegal snooping methods.