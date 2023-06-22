The picture of Harry Styles that everyone is talking about

Thousands of fans line up early for Harry Styles concert at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The gravitational pull of Harry Styles’ smirk, grin, nod, beam, or smile is powerful enough to rock your world – or so his fans would have you believe.

Styles’ devoted fans melted into a collective puddle at the Cardiff stop of his Love on Tour, as the 29-year-old singer locked eyes with one fan who propositioned him.

They held up a saucy sign that read “Shag?”, which Styles spotted amid the thousands of concertgoers at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Sleeveless and smouldering, Styles locked eyes with them, and nodded his head as if to say – “why not?”

As the adoring fan got to experience the pinnacle of wish fulfilment, Styles laughed the moment off before launching into the next part of the track.

Flirting up a storm in a few seconds, the brief fling between the two risked upstaging the remainder of the concert. How is a Styles fan supposed to recover once they know that their God has agreed to dabble with the mere mortals?

Styles has always been the sort of young talent that your aunt starts to make weird comments about, the one you catch your mum blushing at, the only one over whom your straight male friends might even risk the occasional “yeah, he’s fit” comment.

It is awe-inspiring, surprising, and quite frankly, profoundly distracting for those of us in an office environment just how appealing Styles looks here, and how flirtatious he seems to be getting.

Harry Styles fans, as much as they may hate to see another Stylist (is that their collective noun?) living their dream, melted into a virtual puddle online as they professed their heartfelt joy, delight, and sexual envy at the steamy mid-show interaction.

“I would die,” one wrote.

“That’s it Harry…” one elliptically encouraged him.

“He looks like he’s game.”

At the risk of sounding like a tawdry music executive in HBO’s controversial new series, The Idol, when was the last time we had a truly sexy, naughty, flirts-with-everyone, transgressive pop star? That frisson of sexual tension that seems to be channelled uniquely, specifically towards you from a crowd of hundreds of thousands is hard to come by these days.

It’s in no small part due to Styles’ look, a custom Gucci number, a chocolate brown sleeveless top with all-over rhinestone detailing and brown leather trousers.

This is the reason that Harry Styles fan fiction is a cottage industry in itself (Anne Hathaway is rumoured to be starring in The Idea of You, an upcoming film based on a piece of Styles fanfic).

If Styles’ existence is enough to inspire a Hollywood franchise, then this smile will be the expression that launched a thousand more thirsty content streams.

Good on Styles for letting his freak flag fly on stage, and good luck to all the aunts out there putting their “Shag?” signs together for the final tour dates.

You just never know what might happen.