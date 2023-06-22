Kevin Costner's wife claims actor broke news of divorce to children via ten minute Zoom call

Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner is reportedly requesting US$248,000 (NZ$400,000) amid reports the actor broke the news of the couple's divorce to their children via a 10-minute Zoom call.

People magazine has obtained a court filing from Baumgartner, 49, who says the Yellowstone actor, 68, told their children Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16, about the couple's divorce via a brief Zoom call whilst he was on set in Las Vegas.

Reports Costner and Baumgartner would be filing for a divorce first emerged in early May, however neither party has publicly confirmed the dissolution of the marriage.

As per the documents obtained by the outlet, Baumgartner allegedly raised concerns the couple's three children could potentially find out about the news of their divorce from the media or other outside sources.

Baumgartner then alleges in the filings that Costner defied her proposal to plan how they would break the news to their children.

"After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images A court filing from Baumgartner states that Yellowstone actor told their children Grace, Hayes and Cayden about the couple's divorce via a brief Zoom call whilst he was on set in Las Vegas.

"I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later. He also could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person."

The documents also reportedly reveal Baumgartner is requesting US$248,000 in monthly child support payments. In the filings, Baumgartner alleges the sum "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle".

This update comes just days after Baumgartner, via her lawyer, claimed Costner was kicking her and her children out of his home.

Her lawyer, John Rydell, wrote in a court document obtained by Insider, "This RFO (request for order) seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives".

However, Costner denied kicking his children out of his home.

None/Getty Images Documents reportedly reveal Christine Baumgartner is requesting US$248,000 in monthly child support payments.

"I would also like to make it clear that I am not 'kicking' the children out of their home as Rydell claims," the actor said in a June 14 statement.

"Our children are teenagers, and may come and go between my home and Christine's home, once she finds a new residence.

"Therefore, our children have nothing to do with my request. I am only requesting that Christine vacate my separate property home and find alternate living arrangements, which she agreed to do and should have begun doing so in April when she decided to file for divorce."﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.