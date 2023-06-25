Lewis Capaldi hints at more time off after difficult Glastonbury set: 'I'm really sorry'

Lewis Capaldi may be taking a longer break from the public eye to focus on his mental health, after struggling with his voice during his Glastonbury set on the weekend.

The Scottish-born singer had already taken three weeks off before his appearance on the Pyramid stage on Saturday (local time), but despite a warm reception from the crowd, the 26-year-old apologised to his fans for his voice “packing in”, The Guardian reported.

“Glastonbury, I’m really sorry ... I’m a bit annoyed at myself,” he told the fans, who at one stage were chanting his name to the tune of White Stripes Seven Nation Army.

Towards the end of the set, which also included a surprise fly-past by the Red Arrows, the Someone You Love star suggested he would need more time off performing.

"I feel like I'll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So you probably won't see much of me for the rest of the year ... But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you're still up for watching us."

Earlier in June, the Someone You Love star announced he would be taking time off to “rest and recover” and was “struggling” following the release of his second album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

“I’m really sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Scott Garfitt Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival on the weekend.

The global superstar also opened up about his imposter syndrome, anxiety and Tourette Syndrome diagnosis in the Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now in April.

Around the same time he announced he may need to quit the music industry if his symptoms worsened.

Near the end of his Glastonbury set, the pop star told the crowd he’d wanted to perform at “Glasto” because it was, “amazing”, and even though he was losing his voice, he promised to see the set through until the end.

“I just need you all to sing with me as loud as you can if that’s okay?”

The singer closed his set with Someone You Loved with the audience taking over most of the singing for him.

“Glastonbury, thank you so much,” he told the crowd.

“If I never get to do this again, this has been amazing.”