Julian Sands family issues first statement since he went missing five months ago

The family of Julian Sands has issued their first public statement, more than five months after the British actor went missing in California.

The 65-year-old actor – known for roles in 24, A Room With a View and Smallville – went missing on January 13 (local time).

In a statement shared by the San Bernadino County Sheriff Twitter account, the actor’s family said they were, “deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian”.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts, with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” it read.

Sands was reported missing in January after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which lies in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles, Deadline reported.

San Bernadino sheriff’s department said eight searches had been conducted to find the missing actor, but severe weather conditions in the area had temporarily suspended search efforts.

Richard Shotwell The family of actor Julian Sands issued their first statement since he went missing in January.

The search resumed last weekend, with more than 80 search-and-rescue volunteers and deputies, two helicopters and drone crews, but was unsuccessful.

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions ... Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow,” the sheriff’s department said.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance A Room With a View. He also had major roles in 1989's Warlock, 1990's Arachnophobia, 1991′s Naked Lunch, 1993′s Boxing Helena, and 1995's Leaving Las Vegas.

Despite being missing for more than five months, the search for the missing actor will continue in a limited capacity.