It's a boy: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker post gender reveal on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took to Instagram to reveal the gender of their first baby together, using Barker’s drum kit and an explosion of blue confetti.

In the video, posted to Instagram on Sunday, Kardshian is shown sitting on Barker’s lap as the couple sit at his drum kit outside.

“Is there a pyro guy ready?” Barker asks someone off-camera.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” Kardashian says, before a family member off-camera suggests the couple “get this party started”.

“We’re all excited.”

The couple then kiss, and Barker plays a drumroll on the kit, before an explosion of blue confetti fills the air.

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

“OMGGG A BARKER BABY BOY,” wrote one commenter while another wrote, “brilliant choice to do a drum roll”.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together earlier in June, when the reality TV star held up a sign at a Los Angeles Blink-182 concert which read, “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

In a video posted on Instagram, Barker is seen coming down from the stage to give his wife an embrace and a kiss to celebrate the news.

The sign was a nod to the band’s music video of the 1999 song All The Small Things where a fan in the audience holds up a similar sign.

Kardashian and Barker married in May 2022 at a courthouse in California before holding a lavish ceremony with family and friends in Portofino, Italy.