Dai Henwood gives advice on how to support those going through cancer treatment

Dai Henwood posts regular updates about living with cancer to his TikTok account, and recently shared some advice on what might be helpful items to give to a loved one during chemotherapy.

Comedian Dai Henwood, who has incurable stage 4 bowel cancer, has shared an update on his treatment, and how people can best support loved ones in a similar position, on social media.

The father-of-two, who revealed his diagnosis in January, posted a clip to TikTok from hospital for his “17th round” of chemotherapy last week.

In the video, the Lego Masters and 7 Days co-host said the one of the hardest parts was getting out of the car, because you know “you’re going to feel pretty shit for a while”.

“It’s pretty rugged when you’re in hospital.” But “it’s working”, he said.

“It’s keeping this classic car on the road until we can figure out how to knock this cancer over.”

After that round, Henwood would be having two weeks off, he said in the update to his 24,000 followers.

Henwood said he’d recently done gigs in the North Island, and said the love and support from people “all around the motu has just been amazing”.

“It fills me with a great sense of pride in the human race and the fact that humans actually can be pretty cool, and you guys rock.”

In another recent TikTok, Henwood answered a question about what could be helpful for someone going through chemotherapy, and items for a ‘Chemo Support Pack’.

He suggested things like an Uber Eats voucher, or even just texting to offer to pick up a certain food the person might be craving.

Henwood suggested including a handcream, moisturiser, or body oil, and even something simple like a new toothbrush and sensitive toothpaste, as oral hygiene is “really important” during treatment, he said.

TVNZ Dai Henwood is back on screen hosting the new season of Lego Masters NZ.

He said chemo was “so hard out”, and “like a hangover”.

Henwood said two gifts he was given early on were some “awesome” lounge pants and a good robe, which he’s used “every time” he’s had chemotherapy.

He has previously emphasised the importance of receiving acts of kindness from friends and family.

“I’ve found saying ‘what do you need?’ can actually be unhelpful,” Henwood said in January.

“Just doing something – not saying, ‘can I cook you something?’ – just dropping round a little gift basket, just coming round and going ‘hey, I’m taking your kids out … I’ll take your kids to Rainbow’s End, or I’ll take your kids for a scooter.”