Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

A representative for the Mean Girls star confirmed the arrival of her son Luai, an Arabic name meaning ‘strong’, to Page Six on Tuesday.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the rep said in a statement.

The 37-year-old actress was expected to have her mother, Dina Lohan, with her when she delivered the baby in Dubai, where she has lived for the last eight years, reported TMZ.

Lohan first announced her pregnancy to her 13 million Instagram followers in March, with a photo of a baby’s onsie with the words: “Coming soon”.

”We’re so blessed and excited,” she wrote at the time.

She also told the Daily Mail she was eager to become a mother.

Lindsay Lohan shared pregnancy photos to Instagram shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive,” she said. “We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

Lohan and Shammas secretly tied the knot last year after getting engaged in November 2021.

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” the actress wrote on Instagram at the time of their engagement.