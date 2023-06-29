Madonna 'rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive'

Madonna was due to kick off her 84-date Celebration tour in Vancouver, Canada on July 15.

Pop icon Madonna was “rushed to hospital and intubated after being found unresponsive” in New York on the weekend, the star’s manager confirmed.

The 64-year-old was suffering from a “serious bacterial infection” that required a days-long stay in the ICU, the Daily Mail reported.

Madonna’s manager, Guy O'Seary, shared on Instagram that she was forced to postpone her 40th anniversary tour as a result of the medical emergency.

O'Seary wrote in the post that the singer and mother-of-six is “expected to make a full recovery” and that her “health is improving”, but added that she is “still under medical care”.

Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, remained by her side at hospital, Page Six reported.

The Material Girl singer was due to kick off her 84-date Celebration tour in Vancouver, Canada on July 15. There was no dates announced for New Zealand.

Madonna’s last performance for Kiwi fans was back in 2016 when her Rebel Heart Tour hit Spark Arena (then called Vector Arena).

“The hits were massive and the misses were largely reserved to the audience banter, which was unpredictable at best, and cringeworthy and embarrassing at worst - notably when Madonna simulated a sex act on a banana and then made out with an audience member,” reviewer Siena Yates wrote at the time.

“The seasoned star explains it all away with ‘I've been doing this for 32 years, I can do whatever I want’ and the tour itself is simply that indulgent.”