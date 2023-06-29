Madonna's family 'believed that we may lose her' after she was found unresponsive and rushed to hospital

Pop icon Madonna’s family had been fearing the worst after she was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital in New York on the weekend.

The 64-year-old was suffering from a “serious bacterial infection” that required a days-long stay in the ICU, her manager confirmed.

Guy O'Seary, shared on Instagram that the star had been forced to postpone her 40th anniversary tour as a result of the medical emergency.

He wrote in the post that the singer and mother-of-six is “expected to make a full recovery” and that her “health is improving”, but was “still under medical care”.

But the Material Girl singer’s condition was so serious that her relatives spent several traumatic days “preparing for the worst” a family member told the Daily Mail.

The collapse was a wake-up call for Madonna, who believed she was “invincible” and was pushing herself in preparation for the tour, they said.

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst.”

“That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation.”

Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, remained by her side at hospital, Page Six reported.

She had been due to begin her 84-date Celebration tour in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15. There were no dates announced for New Zealand.

Madonna’s last performance for Kiwi fans was back in 2016 when her Rebel Heart Tour hit Spark Arena (then called Vector Arena).

“The hits were massive, and the misses were largely reserved to the audience banter, which was unpredictable at best, and cringe-worthy and embarrassing at worst – notably when Madonna simulated a sex act on a banana and then made out with an audience member,” reviewer Siena Yates wrote at the time.

“The seasoned star explains it all away with ‘I've been doing this for 32 years, I can do whatever I want’ and the tour itself is simply that indulgent.”