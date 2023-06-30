Madonna's family were 'preparing for the worst', but the pop icon is home from the hospital and expected to make 'full recovery'

Pop icon Madonna has been discharged from hospital and is now at home, according to a close source.

Madonna was brought home via private ambulance and it now “in the clear,” CNN reported.

The 64-year-old was suffering from a “serious bacterial infection” that required a days-long stay in the ICU.

She had earlier been “rushed to hospital and intubated after being found unresponsive” in New York on the weekend, the star’s manager confirmed.

Madonna’s manager, Guy O'Seary, shared on Instagram that she was forced to postpone her 40th anniversary tour as a result of the medical emergency.

O'Seary wrote in the post that the singer and mother-of-six is “expected to make a full recovery” and that her “health is improving”, but added that she is “still under medical care”.

“At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” O’Seary wrote. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna had been pictured visiting a fashion exhibition the day before she was found unresponsive, the Daily Mail has reported.

The 64-year-old was seen at the Metropolitan Museum in Manhattan visiting the Karl Lagerfeld exhibition with her assistant and one of her dancers - just hours before she is said ‘to have 'collapsed'.

Sources reportedly told TMZ that the Madonna was 'battling a low-grade fever for a month' before her shock hospitalisation.

Madonna's management team held a crisis meeting on Zoom on Sunday (NZT Monday) amid fears that she might not have survived the infection.

One close source told the Daily Mail: 'The simple fact is that nobody knew at this point how it was going to all end. Madonna was very ill and in these situations there are always fears for the worst.

The singer’s relatives spent several traumatic days “preparing for the worst” a family member told the Daily Mail.