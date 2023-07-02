Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she refused nude scenes in Sex and the City

And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City, began streaming on Neon on December 10.

T﻿hough the TV series Sex and the City was full of a lot of, well, sex, you might have noticed that the show's star refused to get naked in front of the camera.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who's played the iconic Carrie Bradshaw through six seasons, two movies and a reboot, ﻿has revealed that before taking the role, she stipulated one thing: no nude scenes.

"I just didn't feel comfortable doing nudity," she recently revealed during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Parker spoke of the moment ﻿when she first read the script for the show's pilot, thinking it "was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh".

But she approached the show's creator, Darren Star, and said she simply wouldn't do any nude scenes.

"I suspected that if it wasn't in the pilot, it would be a part of a series, that it felt like it was legitimately going to be talked about,"﻿ the actress revealed.

Luckily, Star had no issues with it.

"He said, 'Don't do it then. I don't care. We'll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it they'll do it, but you do not have to'," SJP recounted.

After that, she signed on to the show, and the rest is history.

When Stern asked why Parker was so reluctant to strip down, she just said she was "shy".

"I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way. I never had any judgments about anybody else doing it, it wasn't like a morality thing," she said.

"If someone else felt comfortable doing it I kind of was admiring of them," Parker continued.

James Devaney/Getty Images On the flip side, Parker's co-star Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, has zero qualms about shooting nude scenes for the show's reboot, And Just Like That. ﻿

"But I just never felt comfortable being nude. I didn't think it would change perception of me or kind of create opportunities that I might not be interested in, I just was shy."﻿

On the flip side, Parker's SATC co-star Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, has zero qualms about shooting nude scenes for the show's reboot, And Just Like That. ﻿

"It's just one of the main subjects of the show is sex," Nixon told ET, "people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex."

It was recently announced that Kim Cattrall ﻿will be appearing in one scene of the reboot, despite her refusal to appear in the show's main cast.

While the cameo was meant to be kept tightly under wraps and be a surprise for fans, the news was leaked early, something that upset Parker and her co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

"Unfortunately now it's been blown, which is really a bummer," Nixon told Entertainment Tonight.

The return of Samantha Jones was a surprise to fans after Cattrall had a massive fall out with Parker, leading her to turn down a third movie in the franchise and skip the first season of the reboot.

Cattrall had publicly hit out at Parker for offering her condolences on social media after the sudden death of brother Chris Cattrall in 2018.

Cattrall wrote on social media that Parker's "continual reaching out" was "a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now".

"You are not my family. You are not my friend," she continued before asking Parker to "stop exploiting our tragedy" and linking to an article speculating on a feud between the pair.

