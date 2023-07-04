Robert Irwin and Heath Ledger's niece Rorie Buckey make public debut as couple

Rorie Buckley and Robert Irwin attends the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

The Wildlife Warrior Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey have made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Buckey is the niece of Academy Award-winning, late Australian actor Heath Ledger. She is the daughter of his sister﻿, Kate Ledger.

Irwin is the son of the late conservationist, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve.

Irwin, 19, opted for an all-black suit for the occasion while his girlfriend, Buckey, also 19, choose an asymmetrical black gown with a side cutout.

While neither Irwin nor Buckey has publicly spoken about their relationship, they have been romantically linked since last year as they were photographed together multiple times.

According to Australian magazine New Idea, Irwin and Buckey were first spotted enjoying a stroll in Queensland.

The duo was also spotted together at Irwin family’s Australia Zoo in December and also at Perth Airport in April, the Daily Mail reported.