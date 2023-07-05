Kevin Costner gives Christine Baumgartner two week deadline to vacate home amid ugly divorce proceedings

Kevin Costner has reportedly given his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, two weeks to leave the couple's residence.

In court filings obtained by People regarding the couple's divorce, it has been revealed that Costner, 68, requested on June 30 that Baumgartner leave his California home by July 14.

In the filing, the actor's legal team alleges that Baumgartner, 49, "grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another," as to why she should stay at the couple's residence.

This is in spite of the couple's prenup agreement stipulating that in the event of a divorce, Baumgartner would be asked to leave the US$145 million (NZ$234m) residence within 30 days – a deadline that has since passed.

The latest court documents come just days after Baumgartner's June 28 filing where she denied Costner's claims that she had refused to move out.

According to her own filing, she alleges that Costner's assertion is "simply not true" and that she will move out of the beachfront property on August 31 if a child support agreement has been made.

Kevin Winter Kevin Costner has reportedly given his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, two weeks to leave the couple's residence.

Baumgartner's alleged refusal to vacate the couple's home as well as disagreements on the amount of child support Costner will pay has been a constant source of contention since the divorce was first filed back on May 1.

Baumgartner and Costner share three children together, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Baumgartner has subsequently requested US$248,000 per month in child support, a figure which Costner has rejected as "inflated".

Just last week, Costner stunningly claimed that his wife's request for US$248,000 in child support payments is to fund her plastic surgery.

The actor made the allegation via a forensic accountant who combed through financial records submitted by Baumgartner during court proceedings.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's The Art of Racing in the Rain.

Costner's forensic accountant alleged that Baumgartner's spending includes US$100,000 worth of cosmetic surgery, thousands of dollars in boutique shopping, ATM withdrawals as well other expenses that Costner's legal team are affirming have nothing to do with child support.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.