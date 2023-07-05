Victoria and David Beckham celebrate 24 years of being married with throwback pictures

British power couple, Victoria and David Beckham have celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary with epic throwback photos of their early days.

Sharing a picture of the couple cuddling rottweilers puppies, David, 48, penned a sweet message to his wife to mark the occasion.

“On this day 4.7.99, 24 years and counting. To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner (most of the time) Happy Anniversary love u so much,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the former Spice Girl-turned-designer, 49, also shared cuddled up snaps of the duo while joking that she now “laughs with him, not just at him”.

Instagram The British power couple have been married for 24 years.

Her caption read: “Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you) I love you so much @davidbeckham xx”

Victoria also shared a throwback video to their wedding day of the couple cutting their massive wedding cake decorated with fruit.

The Beckham’s tied the knot on July 4, 1999 with a lavish ceremony in Ireland in front of their famous friends including Victoria’s fellow Spice Girl members.

David and Victoria renewed their vows in 2017. Talking to Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the former footballer said: “We did throw a lot at [our first wedding].

“We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house.”

The couple have four children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20 and Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11.