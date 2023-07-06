Singer Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara welcome their second child

Meghan Trainer confirmed the birth of their second child, Barry Bruce Trainor, with a series of adorable images of the newborn.

Singer Meghan Trainor and Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second child.

The Made You Look singer confirmed the birth of their baby boy, Barry Bruce Trainor, on July 1, sharing a series of images of the newborn on her Instagram.

“On July 1st (our 7-year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” Trainer wrote alongside images of Barry with her and other family members.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!”

She added: “Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

All About That Bass singer met Sabara in 2014 and got married on December 22, 2018, on Trainor’s 25th birthday, in an intimate backyard wedding.

The couple had their first child, Riley, in February 2021.