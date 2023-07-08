Video shows Britney Spears hit herself in the face, police say

No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, NBA star Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team, US police say.

Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex. Wembanyama said a person – he later was told it was Spears – grabbed him from behind.

Spears filed a police report, alleging unlawful physical contact. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said its investigation is over and “no charges will be filed against the person involved”.

Police say surveillance footage of the event “showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder. When she touched the player (redacted) pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.”

The altercation happened Wednesday night (local time). Spears said she recognised Wembanyama at another hotel earlier in the evening and when seeing him again at the Aria Resort & Casino she “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success”.

Spears said, “His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Spears said in posts on social media that the run-in was “super embarrassing,” and denied grabbing Wembanyama, saying she only “tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention”.

She also said that she was hopeful of getting an apology from the team or the security guard who she said was involved.

Wembanyama had a different account of the events. He said security advised him to not stop for anyone as he walked into the restaurant, mindful that pausing could cause a stir and allow a crowd to build. He said one person was shouting “sir, sir” to him, “and that person grabbed me from behind,” he said.

He was told hours later that person was Spears. He never saw her, he said, because he never turned around.