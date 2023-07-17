Ronan Keating rushes back to Ireland as older brother Ciaran Keating dies in car crash

Ciaran Keating (second from left) has been killed in a car crash.

Ronan Keating's older brother has been killed in a car crash in Ireland.

The ex-Boyzone member's brother, ﻿Ciaran Keating, was travelling with his wife to go watch their son play football when the crash occurred on Sunday (local time).

It's believed Ronan, 46, ﻿has "dropped everything" rushed back to Ireland to be with his family upon hearing the news.

A source close to Ronan ﻿told The Sun he's "absolutely devastated" at the tragedy.

"It's the phone call no one wants to take about their loved ones. Ronan dropped everything as soon as he heard the devastating news," the source said.

﻿"He is trying to stay strong for the sake of the family and is doing everything he can to support his sister-in-law and his nephews."

Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Ronan Keating is believed to have rushed to Ireland following the accident.

According to the Daily Mail, the stretch of road where the accident occurred is "known as a black-spot for accidents﻿".

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision is ﻿reportedly receiving treatment for serious injuries. Ciaran's wife, Ann Marie, was taken to hospital and treated for injuries which are understood to be non life-threatening.

Ciaran is in his 50s, and reportedly worked a car salesman. His wife is a secondary school teacher.

Their son, Ruairí, plays for Cork City Football Club. The club released a statement saying they are "deeply saddened" at Ciaran's passing.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace," the statement read.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.