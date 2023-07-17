Michael J Fox's sweet words to Tracy Pollan on 35th wedding anniversary: 'Thank you for it all'

Michael J Fox has paid tribute to his wife in the sweetest way.

The Back to the Future star, 62, and his wife, Tracy Pollan, 63, are celebrating 35 years of marriage together.

"35 years of [laughter], living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan," Fox wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike."

"Love you so much!!!" Pollan gushed in the comment section.

The actress also took to her own Instagram account to pen a sweet tribute to her husband writing: "35 years!!!" she exclaimed, "Happy anniversary, my love. Here's to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more."

Both Fox and Pollan took the opportunity to share a number of sweet snaps of each other to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Just last month, Fox also wished his wife a happy 63rd birthday via Instagram in which he called her "my forever summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful, amazing mom to our four stupendous kids”.

Fox and Pollan's long-lasting love has become an enduring and beloved Hollywood relationship. The pair first crossed paths in 1985 on Family Ties where they played love interests.

Getty Images Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating 35 years of marriage together.

At the time, Fox was in a relationship with Nancy Mckeon and Pollan was seeing Kevin Bacon. The couple then reunited in 1988 on the set of the drama, Bright Lights, Big City and within seven months they had become engaged and married soon after.

The couple share four children together: Sam, 34, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esmé, 21.

In the past, Fox has praised Pollan for providing immense support during his initial diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease in the early '90s.

"Tracy was just like, 'You've got a stone in your shoe. We'll do what we can until you can get it out. In the meantime … you can hold my hand, and we'll get over that,'" he told AARP magazine in 2019.

"Through it all we've loved each other," Fox said of his wife. "And that love never died."

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.