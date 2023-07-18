Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce split after 7 years of marriage

The couple who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2015, confirmed their split to Page Six.

Actors Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have separated after seven years of marriage.

The couple who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2015, confirmed their split to Page Six on Monday.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source added: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

The news of their separation comes just days after Manganiello’s Instagram post to mark the Modern Family actor’s birthday, which many fans of the couple labelled as “cold”.

The Magic Mike actor wrote “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” alongside a low resolution photo of them celebrating one of Vergara’s previous birthdays.

Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday with a trip to Italy with her friends and Manganiello was visibly missing from all the celebrations.