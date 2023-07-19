Rita Ora shares first public glimpse of wedding to Taika Waititi in new music video

Pop star Rita Ora has shared an intimate snap from her wedding to Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment from the singer’s accompanying video to her single You & I.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the video’s hidden Easter Egg, a framed photo from the couple’s wedding day which could be spotted sitting on Ora’s bedside table.

The photo shows the couple embracing following their vows, with Ora stunning in a long-sleeve lace wedding dress designed by Tom Ford.

Ora and Waititi tied the knot in a lowkey ceremony in 2022, where only three guests were in attendance – Ora’s older sister, Elena, and Waititi’s two daughters from his first marriage to film producer Chelsea Winstanley.

While the couple have mostly kept tight-lipped on the details of their wedding, Ora has shared some details of their big day, saying the ceremony was more “spiritual” than religious.

“It was more just a contractual reading, but it was very spiritual. We just loved the fact that we were marrying one another. I was never really raised in a forced religion,” Ora told Glamour in January.

RITA ORA The photo shows the couple embracing each other following their vows, with Ora in a long-sleeve lace wedding dress designed by Tom Ford.

In February, the singer showed off her $500k emerald engagement ring during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Ora and Waititi started dating in March 2021 and went public with their relationship last year.

Since then they have collaborated numerous times, and recently opened up about their relationship in a steamy joint cover photoshoot for Vogue.