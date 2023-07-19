The Suite Life star Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin tie the knot in Hungary

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially husband and wife.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for over five years, tied the knot over the weekend in Palvin’s home country, Hungary.

According to the Hungarian outlet Bors Online, the ceremony took place in a church outside of Budapest.

One of the photos shared online shows the happy couple – Palvin in a white silk wedding gown and Sprouse in a black suit – exiting the church hand in hand.

It also features Sprouse’s twin brother, Riverdale star Cole, in a similar black outfit looking on from the side of the alter, implying he might have been the best man.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum and the supermodel confirmed their engagement during an interview with V magazine in June, revealing that the actual engagement took place in September, 2022.

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," My Fake Boyfriend star Sprouse explained.

"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine. That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way,” Palvin added.

Sprouse and Palvin were first romantically linked together in 2018.