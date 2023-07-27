Margot Robbie signs with deaf fan in resurfaced clip: 'Heart-warming'

From bringing Barbie to life to schooling corporate executives, what can't Margot Robbie do?

A recently resurfaced clip of Robbie conversing with a fan using sign language has gone viral amid her Barbie reign and fans are now convinced there's nothing the actress seemingly can't do.

The clip, which has garnered over 20 million views, was taken from the London premiere of Robbie's film, Amsterdam, last year. A fan hands the actress a bit of paper which appeared to contain a sign language cheat sheet.

"For me?" Robbie, 33, asked the fan. "I know it!" she exclaims before busting out flawless British Sign Language to converse with the man.

Robbie quickly hands her belongings to a nearby aide before turning back and signing "nice to meet you."

Twitter users were quick to praise Robbie under the video.

"This warmed my heart," one user wrote.

"I have such a deep adoration & respect for this woman, she's so remarkable. A role model for all," another wrote.

"So excited to see the world catch-up with my favourite producer in Hollywood. Actress, producer, business woman, incredible human being. She's so much more than just Harley Quinn," a third added.

Lee Jin-man/AP Margot Robbie poses for the media prior to a news conference of the movie "Barbie." in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 3, 2023. The film is to be released in the country on July 19. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Robbie's stint as Barbie has propelled her even further into the limelight with the highly anticipated namesake film directed by Greta Gerwig raking in hundreds of millions of dollars in its first week.

The film has become the biggest debut ever to be directed by a woman, per Variety.

Amid the film's promotional tour, Robbie stepped out in a number of dazzling recreations of iconic Barbie looks such as Day To Night Barbie and Enchanted Evening Barbie.

Besides incredible fashion, Robbie has also proved to be an excellent businesswoman when she revealed that she delivered Mattel executives an ultimatum saying that she would not star in the film unless the company agreed to there being multiple, inclusive iterations of Barbie.

"If [Mattel] hadn't made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don't think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film," she said in a TIME cover story.

"I don't think you should say, 'This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that's what women should aspire to be and look like and act like.'"

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.