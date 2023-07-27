The fascinating life of Sinéad O'Connor

Irish singer and songwriter Sinéad O'Connor has died at age 56, leaving behind a complex legacy.

Warning: This story contains details some may find upsetting.

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor, who became a chart topper and musical icon with her rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U, has died at 56.

Shamelessly outspoken and fearlessly bold, the Dublin songstress leaves a complicated legacy as a uniquely talented star misunderstood by the masses, who cared more for justice than fame.

Rise to fame

Self-described as “born bonkers” in her 2021 memoir Rememberings, O’Connor’s life, both private and public, was more unconventional than most.

One of five children, much of O’Connor’s early life was dictated by her complicated relationship with her mother, Marie O’Connor, who died in a car accident in 1985 – O’Connor was 18.

Darlene Hammond//Getty Images O'Connor had a complicated relationship with her mother, Marie, who died in a car accident when her daughter was 18.

The singer has often alleged she endured physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her mother, who would force O’Connor to strip naked, so she could be beaten in her genitalia. In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, O’Connor described Marie as an “evil person” with “the devil in her”.

O’Connor was a kleptomaniac as a teenager, a habit her mother was also addicted to. By age 14, she was sent to a reform school by nuns – the beginning of her tumultuous relationship with the Catholic Church.

Her music career began with the band Ton Ton Macoute, before she went solo and released her critically-acclaimed first album, The Lion and The Cobra, in 1987.

Her big break came with the release of her second album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got in 1990, which included the single Nothing Compares 2 U. O’Connor was 23 when the song reached the top of the charts.

O’Connor and activism

Early on, O’Connor made a name for herself as a non-conformist: she voiced support for the Irish Republican Army (a statement the singer later retracted) in 1989, and shaved her head to defy music executives wanting the star to appear more feminine.

She feuded with Frank Sinatra after declaring she would refuse to perform if the US national anthem played before her shows, had a violent altercation with Prince, and skipped out on a Grammys' ceremony due to her concerns with the awards show being too commercialised.

Of everything O’Connor has accomplished, her most career-defining moment may likely always be remembered as her 1992 performance on Saturday Night Live.

She performed an a capella rendition of Bob Marley’s War as the show closed, and while she sang the word ‘evil’, O’Connor held a photo of Pope John Paul II owned by her mother to the camera.

It was an act of protest against cases of child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, and after finishing her performance, O’Connor ordered the audience to “fight the real enemy” before ripping up the photo and throwing the pieces to the camera.

It would take nine years before Pope John Paul II finally acknowledged cases of sexual abuse against children in the church, which still continues today.

The stunt all but ended O’Connor’s career – SNL creator Lorne Michaels ordered the applause sign stay unlit following the performance, NBC barred the singer from ever appearing on SNL again, and when the sketch show returned the next Saturday, then-host Joe Pesci told the audience he would “have gave her such a smack.”

13 days after the performance, O’Connor performed War again at a tribute concert for Bob Dylan, a protest singer in his own right. She was boo-ed, and later told Time she expected a more sympathetic audience: “These are the people who supposedly believed in Bob Dylan, but they've fallen asleep.”

Saturday Night Live Joe Pesci responds to Sinead O'Connor tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II on the previous week's episode of Saturday Night Live in October 1992.

She addressed the controversy in Rememberings, writing that she disagreed with the idea that tearing up the photo wrecked her career.

“I feel that having a number-one record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track,” O’Connor wrote.

Her later years

She released her tenth and final album I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss in 2014, seven years before the singer announced her retirement from the music industry in 2021.

Following a radical hysterectomy in 2015, O’Connor lived through a public breakdown as her mental and physical health took a toll, and briefly went missing in 2016.

Antonio Calanni/AP “I feel that having a number-one record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track,” O’Connor wrote in her memoir Rememberings.

In 2017, the singer posted an emotional 12-minute Facebook video asking for help as her struggle with mental health and suicidal ideation made her day-to-day life hard to survive.

O’Connor “reverted” to Islam in 2018 after feeling “at home” while reading the Qur'an. She began wearing a hijab, and changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat while still performing as Sinéad O'Connor.

“The word ‘revert’ refers to the idea that if you were to study the Koran you would realise that you were a Muslim all your life, and you didn’t realise it. That’s what happened to me,” she told the Late Late Show in 2018.

She is survived by her three children, Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua. Her eldest son Shane died by suicide in 2022.

Marton Monus O'Connor “reverted” to Islam in 2018, changing her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat.

In her 2021 interview with The Guardian, O’Connor spoke candidly about her struggles with mental health, and previous attempts at suicide.

“Clearly God thinks I’m such a pain in the arse that he doesn’t want me either,” O’Connor joked at the time.

“I’m a strong little fucker. I wasn’t meant to die.”

