How Elton John and David Furnish's testimony was key to Kevin Spacey being cleared

Three and a half weeks ago, at the opening of Kevin Spacey’s trial, jurors were warned not to become starstruck by the glittering celebrity world they were about to enter.

On Wednesday (NZT Thursday), on the actor’s 64th birthday and after just over 11 hours of deliberation, the 12 men and women cleared him of nine sexual offences against four accusers.

Placing his hand on his chest, the Academy Award-winning actor looked at the jurors with tears in his eyes and mouthed “thank you” twice before they walked out of the courtroom.

Afterwards, in the foyer of Southwark Crown Court, reporters watched as five of the jurors greeted Spacey. He shook their hands and tearfully thanked them.

Speaking on the steps outside, shortly after the verdict, Spacey said he was “humbled” by their judgement.

“I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision,” he said.

Over the course of the trial, jurors, and a packed public gallery, were given an insight into the daily life of one of the world’s most recognised actors.

Dominic Lipinski/AP Sir Elton John (right) with his partner David Furnish (left) at Windsor Castle in 2021.

The accusations centred around Spacey’s time in the UK after he was appointed as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in 2003.

Prosecutors alleged that Spacey’s “preferred method of assault” was to aggressively grab other men by the crotch.

He was also accused of performing a sex act on an aspiring actor who had passed out in his Waterloo apartment.

The highlight of the trial, for many watching at least, came in the form of a bespectacled 76-year-old witness for the defence who appeared via videolink from a lawyer’s office in Monaco.

Dressed in a black suit, with a white shirt and tinted orange glasses, he gave his name as “Elton Hercules John”.

One of Spacey’s main accusers had claimed he had been groped by the actor while driving to Sir Elton’s Windsor home for one of his “White Tie and Tiara” balls in 2004 or 2005.

Sir Elton, however, told jurors that Spacey only came to the gala once, in 2001, and arrived at the last minute after flying in on a private jet.

When asked how he knew Spacey did not travel on a commercial flight, Sir Elton laughed: “I don’t think he was wearing white tie on a commercial flight.”

The House of Cards actor, sitting in the dock, chuckled at that.

At the ball, Spacey said he bought a red Mini in a charity auction. He told jurors it ended up being the “most expensive Mini Cooper ever”.

After the event, Spacey stayed the night at the home of Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Actor Kevin Spacey (L) and musician Sir Elton John attend a news conference to announce Spacey's appointment as the new artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre Company in 2003.

David Furnish gives evidence

Furnish also gave evidence during the trial, and explained to jurors that he had taken the time to review all the pictures taken at the party, which was held annually throughout the 2000s.

Spacey only appeared in images from 2001, he said.

The 60-year-old specifically remembered the year when Spacey agreed to come to the party, adding: “He was an Oscar-winning actor, there was a lot of buzz and excitement that he was at the ball.”

When the time came for him to give evidence, Spacey, who cut an isolated figure in the dock, took the opportunity to name-drop friends and explain to jurors how farcical the charges against him were.

Spacey spoke fondly of teaching Dame Judi Dench to play “ping pong” during the making of the film The Shipping News in Nova Scotia and subsequently gifting her a tennis table.

“We developed a lovely friendship,” he said.

One of Spacey’s accusers claimed he grabbed his crotch “like a cobra” at a gala at a theatre in central London in 2005.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Actor Kevin Spacey outside Southwark Crown Court in London.

The event had been organised by Dame Judi. “I love her,” Spacey told the jury, “I would do nothing to ever embarrass her or embarrass myself in such a way.”

At another fundraiser for the Boxing Day tsunami, he moved his rehearsal slot as Joan Collins, who had “an issue with her hair”, had “insisted on being able to rehearse first”. That gave her time to get her hair fixed, the court was told.

Dead Poets Society actor Robert Sean Leonard submitted a character reference to the court, describing Spacey as “positive, supportive and respectful”.

Alongside this supporting cast of celebrity anecdotes and endorsements, Spacey went to great lengths to show the time he had taken to disprove the accusations against him.

He told the court how he had made efforts to check his whereabouts for each of the alleged offences, rooting through “boxes and boxes and boxes” of archive material stored in Baltimore and in London, which contained contracts and other documents that he used for his defence.

His celebrity status also gave him the option of googling himself to check where he was at certain times.

When his accusers gave evidence, Spacey gave the occasional shake of the head and the odd exasperated look.

He spent the rest of the time listening intently.

Members of the public waiting outside cheered as he left the court for the final time. One even wished him a happy birthday.