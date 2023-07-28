What we know about Sir Mick Jagger's wild 80th birthday bash

Rock legend Sir Mick Jagger partied till the early hours of the morning surrounded by his A-list mates and exotic dancers at his Cuban themed 80th birthday bash this week.

The Rolling Stones lead singer was seen emerging from his party at the Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea, London, early on Thursday morning, the Daily Mail reported.

Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lenny Kravitz sang happy birthday to the Sweet Thing singer.

”Mick was so happy to spend his birthday surrounded by his family and friends, who flew into London from around the world to be there on his special day,” an insider from the party told Daily Mail.

Getty Images Mick Jagger's wild 80th birthday bash

“Mick was constantly on the dance floor and didn't stop moving the entire night, with the whole party going on until the early hours.

“Leonardo DiCaprio and Lenny Kravitz playfully sang Happy Birthday to Mick and everyone else joined in... it was just the most fun celebration.

“As well as having a chocolate birthday cake, Mick's Cuban-themed soirée saw exotic dancers dressed ready for carnival in bejewelled bras and multicoloured feathered headdresses, and they seriously brought the party to life.”

The celebrations also involved live performances from many stars including Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood and fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Baz Luhrmann, Anjelica Huston, and Mariella Frostrup also attended. were also present at the party.

Sir Mick’s ex-wife and former model, Jerry Hall, who recently divorced Rupert Murdoch, attended with two of her four children Georgia May, 31, and Elizabeth Jagger, 39. Jade Jagger, 51, Sir Mick’s daughter with his former wife, Bianca Jagger, was also there.

Sir Mick recently announced his engagement to Melanie Hamrick, 36, who came wearing a support boot on her foot having injured a toe. The couple have been dating since 2014.

Earlier this week, Jagger thanked his fans for their birthday wishes with a cool photograph by Mark Seliger posted to his Instagram.

Keith Richards, 79, this week shared a video on social media wishing his bandmate well.