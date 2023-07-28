Lizzo plays a recorder in Hobbiton, gets in touch with her Elven side

Lizzo celebrates the end of her Special Tour with a trip to Hobbiton.

Pop star Lizzo is making herself at home in New Zealand – after playing to Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday night, the About Damn Time hit maker has paid a visit to Hobbiton.

Channelling her Elven side with an all green outfit by Stinson Haus and the same pounamu necklace from her Auckland show, Lizzo shared photos of her break in Waikato to Instagram with the caption “house hunting”.

The 35-year-old singer posed in the famous Hobbit huts and walked the tourist site’s grounds with her crew.

A classically trained flautist, Lizzo shared another post of herself playing Howard Shore’s In Dreams from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings soundtrack on a recorder.

“Lizzolas in her natural habitat,” she captioned the post.

Lizzo is one of a multitude of stars to visit Hobbiton – in February, British singer Ed Sheeran gave an impromptu performance to schools visiting the site.

This is the star’s second time visiting New Zealand – she wrapped up her Special Tour on Wednesday night in front of 12,000 fans at Spark Arena.

There was a proposal at the show between fans Bryn Monk and Michael Kay, the latter of whom had travelled from Perth to attend the show with his partner.

The moment sparked roars from the crowd, and Lizzo serenaded the happy could with her song I Love You B.....

“This song is dedicated to you two – this is your first dance,” she told the pair as they danced.