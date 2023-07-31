Kevin Costner’s estranged wife moves out, but is still living on the property

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is moving out of their shared home – but she’s not going far.

“Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house,” a source told People Magazine, adding that she “will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter”.

A judge previously ruled that Christine would legally be required to vacate the home by the end of the month.

“This is a temporary solution,” the source added. “She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends.”

Moving trucks were seen on Friday (local time), leaving the US$145 million (NZ$235m) Santa Barbara estate which she had shared with the 68-year-old actor and their children.

The couple had been married for 18 years when Christine, 49, began divorce proceedings in May.

The news of her departure came days before Christine was legally required to do so. On July 5, a judge ruled that she would have to comply with their prenuptial agreement, which required her to leave within 30 days of the divorce filing.

She had initially requested to have until August 31 to move out, while the Yellowstone actor insisted she leave by an extended July 13 deadline.

Getty/Stuff Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attending the 94th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.

After the ruling issued from the Santa Barbara judge, Costner was reportedly “relieved”, according to another source.

As for Christine, she’s just “trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids,” said People.

