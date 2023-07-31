Madonna says she is 'lucky to be alive' in emotional Instagram post about her children after hospitalisation

One month after Madonna was hospitalised in the ICU after suffering a bacterial infection, the queen of pop is reflecting on how her loved ones are helping her heal.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," Madonna wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, alongside a series of photos with two of her six children.

She said that as a mother, it's easy to get "caught up in the needs of your children," but that when she fell ill, "my children really showed up for me."

"I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Madonna shares one daughter, Lourdes Leon, with her ex-husband Carlos Leon, and a son, Rocco Ritchie, with director Guy Ritchie. She is also mum to four adopted children – David Banda, Chifundo "Mercy" James and twins Stella and Estere.

instagram/madonna Madonna with her daughter Lourdes.

In her post, Madonna also wrote about her gratitude for her friend and long-time manager, Guy Oseary, who gifted her a Polaroid of Keith Haring "wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it," that she said was snapped by Andy Warhol.

Madonna wrote that she sobbed when she received Oseary's gift because "I realised how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

Oseary announced in June that Madonna was in the ICU after developing a "serious bacterial infection." Days later it was reported that she was recovering at home.

The Grammy winner has had to reschedule the start of her international Celebration tour to October.