Dai Henwood hid cancer diagnosis for almost two years, now hosting comedy show fundraiser

Dai Henwood kept his stage four bowel cancer diagnosis hidden from the public for almost two years.

Comedian Dai Henwood has undergone almost 20 rounds of chemotherapy.

The 45-year-old entertainer kept his stage four bowel cancer diagnosis hidden from the public for almost two years, while he had numerous surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy.

Then, in January this year, he made the decision to speak publicly about his illness on prime-time television.

And nothing could have prepared Henwood for the response.

“I got more than 7000 messages in just 48 hours, from basically every single person I’d met in my life, and many I hadn’t.

“I didn’t quite realise the effect I’d had on people through my comedy, and I found it very humbling.”

The outpouring of support included messages from many people who shared their own experiences with either having cancer themselves or supporting those with the disease.

“What surprised me most was how much cancer there is in New Zealand – I didn’t actually realise the magnitude of it.

“I was like, wow, this is everywhere - but that also made me feel less alone.”

He now posts regular updates on social media, with TikTok’s full of information and advice.

The comedian is also this year’s ANZ ambassador for the 2023 Cancer Society Daffodil Day appeal, and is hosting a live-to-air comedy show to raise funds, he announced on The Project on Monday.

“Being able to raise awareness and funds for an amazing organisation like the Cancer Society is something that really gets me excited,” Henwood said.

“And when I’m excited, I don’t feel so much like I’m a victim of cancer.”

He told The Project he had a “very big tumour” in his bowel, with more cancer in his liver.

He did short stints of chemo – with one treatment left in this round before a few months off.

Henwood had now undergone almost 20 rounds of chemotherapy, but didn’t need the Cancer Society's help with transport to treatment or accommodation.

But, he and his wife did struggle with knowing how to talk to their two young children.

“We didn’t know how and what to tell them, but after a session with one of the therapists at the Cancer Society, we got some great tools to help.”

“It’s been huge, because I believe a cancer diagnosis is almost as hard for the partner as it is for the patient,” he said.

“Sure, I have to do the hard physical treatment – but the mental game is just as hard for both parties.

“My wife has had to carry the sadness and the intensity of my diagnosis, while trying to keep the family rocking along, keep doing her job, and thinking of the future.”

The couple had continued to access the Cancer Society’s free counselling services.

In the periods when Henwood wasn’t having chemotherapy, he resumed his live stand-up comedy career.

“It’s not like now it’s all about cancer, but I have to acknowledge the elephant in the room and let people know what I’m going through,” he said.

“The laughs don’t come from cancer itself, it’s the absurdities of some of the things I’ve been through which people can relate to.

“The first time I did it I got this warm cheering and applause, and I was like, oh my gosh, they’re right behind me.”

Described as the “funniest fundraiser Cancer has ever seen”, some of New Zealand’s top comedians would take the stage to help raise money for the Cancer Society.

The Comedy Treatment, hosted by Henwood, would be at 8.30pm on Thursday August 24.

He would be be joined by Mel Bracewell, Josh Thomson, Guy Montgomery, Ursula Carlson and Chris Parker.

The live-to-air show would encourage Kiwis to support the charity by either buying a ticket or tuning in on Three and donating.

Despite his diagnosis, Henwood said he remained upbeat. His mantra had been “optimism won’t cure me, but pessimism will kill me”.

He said he wasn’t in the business of timelines because everyone responded to treatment differently, but was now doing “maintenance chemotherapy” to try to get the cancer load as low as possible and then take a break.

“I look at it like I’m trying to keep a classic car on the road, until we can get the exact right part to get it fully going.”