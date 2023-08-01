Harry and Meghan were far more fÃªted than the Beckhams when they first landed on American soil.

Grafting, rather than grifting, is key in work-obsessed America. But not everyone is successful in cracking the code to winning over the US.

When David Beckham arrived in Miami in 2007 to promote “soccer”, few felt the Brit and his seemingly fame-hungry wife would make much impact.

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, were far more fêted than the Beckhams when they first landed on American soil. But as they are finding out, it’s a long game – and the Beckhams are a salutary tale for the Sussexes, who are watching their popularity rapidly fade.

There’s no doubting it: David and Victoria are thriving. Last Friday, represented a pivotal moment. On a hot Florida night, Argentina superstar Lionel Messi lined up for Inter Miami – aka the side Beckham co-owns.

Getting one of the most revered footballers in the world to sign for a US team was a triumph for Beckham and further boosted the profile of Inter Miami.

The club, which only hosted its debut home match three years ago, is now valued at US$600 million (NZ$966m).

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the Le Chouchou Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles in France.

It’s just one illustration of the way in which David and Victoria have made a glittering success of life in the US.

Not only do they have all the trappings of the American dream – a US$23 million penthouse in Miami Beach; Eva Longoria, Kate Beckinsale and Tom Cruise on speed-dial; an ultra-close family unit and billionaire Floridian in-laws (the Peltzes) – they also have a real purpose there.

Victoria, whose fashion and beauty lines are still considered to be relatively small by US standards, is also seen as a striver. She has grown her brand in the US by regularly showing at New York Fashion Week.

Alan Edwards, public relations expert and founder of The Outside Organisation, represented both Beckhams in the early years of their careers. He fondly recalls the couple’s determined approach to building up “brand Beckham”, and says he was impressed by their long-term way of looking at things.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Messi holds the Inter Miami shirt.

“Victoria was very interested in fashion and determined to build a business in it,” says Edwards. “She set about becoming a successful designer and building her label with total commitment and passion.”

David was equally single-minded about what he wanted to achieve. “When I first sat down with him in Manchester, he talked about his belief that football would become massive in the US and also about his passion for the women’s game,” says Edwards.

“They’ve worked incredibly hard to build their success in America and always done things the right way. The growth of everything they’ve done has been organic, natural and, above all, authentic.”

Those three words could not be attached to the Sussexes. The couple were recently accused of being “grifters” by a Spotify executive and agreed to mutually terminate their US$20 million deal with the streaming giant. Archetypes – their only show – was cancelled after one season.

Harry & Meghan/Netflix Netflix’s Harry & Meghan was a not-exactly-hopeful documentary that mostly saw them complain about the Royal family.

They are still working with Netflix – for which they said they would focus “on creating content that informs but also gives hope” when they signed a reported US$100 million deal in 2020. Thus far, however, all they’ve released is Harry & Meghan, a not-exactly-hopeful documentary that mostly saw them complain about the Royal family.

And this, unfortunately, is the crux of their issue. As the chart-topping sales of Harry’s biography Spare prove, the world is fascinated by their gripes with King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but not much interested in anything else they may have to say.

Compare that with the Beckhams, who have rarely publicly complained about their often harsh treatment at the hands of the tabloids – and who are regularly the ones to initiate the joke (Victoria famously referred to her husband as “Golden Balls” in an interview), rather than be offended by it.

India McTaggart, The Telegraph’s royal correspondent, says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave away their trump card too early in their move to rebrand themselves in the US – “and ultimately what they currently sell is a finite story that appears to be running out of road for their American audience”.

Meanwhile, the Beckhams built a brand based on decades of hard work in their respective industries.

“It appears that the Sussexes have yet to find their ‘unique selling point’ besides their experiences as former working royals – and therein may lie the problem of what many Americans perceive to be dwindling star-power,” she adds. “It remains to be seen whether they can be retained when they pivot to non-royal-related content.”

PR guru Nick Ede says that while the Beckhams use their platform “for good and not in a virtue-signalling way”, the same can not be said for team Sussex. “I feel that Meghan and Harry haven’t earned their stripes; what have they actually done?” he says. “What have they brought into the US economy?”

And while Victoria and David are seen “letting their hair down”, something that “really engages” the public, Harry and Meghan’s behaviour is perceived as elitist and exclusive, Ede suggests.

Jack Izzard, CEO of Rhizome Media Group, says that the Sussexes’ failure to crack America lies in their inability to represent the American dream.

Lukas Schulze Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 Opening Ceremony in 2022.

Lynne Sladky/AP David and Victoria at a recent match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United.

“The Beckhams embody the American dream in a way that the Sussexes never can,” he notes.

“The Beckhams combine clear talent and prodigious hard work. In contrast, the Sussexes exude entitlement in a very un-American way. That’s the ironic thing, because one of them is American!”

Izzard says that the Sussexes also lack the “humility” of the Beckhams. “David is a goodwill ambassador for Unicef and has used his star power to do good work. But he never tried to eclipse that charity, whereas by contrast the Archewell Foundation feels a bit of a personal flex as much as it’s a fundraiser.”

Good humour rather than a “must I endure this” attitude goes a long way, too. “Victoria always knows when to give a journalist a cheeky quote that’s not necessarily flattering, but which will make a good headline,” says another London-based PR, who used to live in New York.

“She’s savvy, she has a sense of humour and uses it to her advantage. People like Meghan, who try to control the narrative and only present themselves in a perfect light, forget that the public warms to a humour and the ability to show a flaw.”

The US media had previously been rather po-faced about mocking Harry and Meghan, but seemingly found their sense of humour when a South Park episode featured a couple bearing a striking similarity to the Sussexes.

America laughed again when comedian Chris Rock mocked the duo in his Netflix special, dismissing Meghan’s complaints by saying, “Some of that s... she went through was not racism”, but ‘in-law’ behaviour”.

Harry and Meghan did not laugh along, and were reportedly so upset by South Park that they considered suing.

It seems things aren’t looking quite so rosy Stateside for the Sussexes. According to polling commissioned for Newsweek, Harry’s popularity dropped 48 points in the US from December to March this year, while Meghan’s dropped 40. Plus, there is the issue of family values.

“Showing that you have a good family unit is more important over there than it is here,” says the same PR. “The Beckhams have been married for decades and are always pictured with their four kids and all the grandparents and siblings, while Harry has, as we know, exposed a lot of family secrets. They’re now estranged from most relatives on both sides and this doesn’t play well.”

Equally, for all their millions in the bank, the Beckhams are often pictured leading relatively normal lives.

Where Harry and Meghan remain closested in their elite Montecito community, David regularly buys his lunch from Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop, an affordable cafe beloved by Miami locals. Most mornings, he stands in line for coffee at small neighbourhood joints.

Speaking of queues, David won a number of fans when he joined the queue to pay his respects to the late Queen last September, and while nobody would expect Harry to line up to see his own grandmother, there is a sense of entitlement radiating from him and Meghan.

It was alleged that, following the funeral, the Sussexes asked US President Joe Biden for a lift home on Air Force One – a request that was firmly denied.

“The Beckhams certainly live well, which Americans expect and admire, but also they spend their own money, and that is key,” says one PR expert. “They’re not scroungers and they never have been.”

All this puts Harry and Meghan in a difficult position. As the cost-of-living crisis bites in the US, it’s becoming clear that their approach has to change.

But how do you carve out a successful career when the only thing you’re famous for is your family? At this point, Harry and Meghan might consider giving Brooklyn Beckham a call…