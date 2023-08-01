Kate Beckinsale celebrated her milestone 50th birthday with a wild bash

Kate Beckinsale twerked her way into her 50s with a star-studded birthday bash at her Hollywood mansion over the weekend.

Guests included Beckinsale’s celebrity mates Demi Moore, James Marsden, rapper Big Boss Vette and Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani.

Dressed in a red velvet gown with cut-outs and a thigh high split, the Underworld star blew out candles on her three birthday cakes before showing off her twerking skills to Big Boss Vette’s performance of her hit, Pretty Girls Walk, the Daily Mail reported.

The British actress later changed into a dazzling silver bodysuit paired with a white feathered shawl.

Beckinsale shared pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram writing: “The most amazing birthday continues .. what a party -full of love and glitter and the best people . Thank you to everyone and especially everyone.”

Celebrations started earlier last week on Beckinsale’s actual birthday, July 26, with a karaoke night with her mum as they sang a rendition of Peggy Sue.

Instagram Kate Beckinsale showed off her twerking skills to Big Boss Vette’s performance on her hit, Pretty Girls Walk.

Beckinsale told her fans, “I tell you what. Getting old is f...ing great . Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me)”.

Talking about her perspective on ageing, the actress told People that the film industry does not embrace the concept with open arms.

"I think other people seem to be very obsessed with ageing in a way that I am not. I am asked about that a lot," she said.

"I'm in a much happier situation in my 40s than I was in my 30s.”