Married at First Sight Australia star Sebastian Guilhaus charged with drug trafficking following meth bust

Former Married at First Sight contestant Sebastian Guilhaus is facing a drug trafficking charge after a police raid found nearly 1kg of methamphetamine in the star’s home.

The Adelaide-based personal trainer is currently on remand after a raid by the Serious and Organised Crime Branch found 870g of methamphetamine in Guilhaus’ Croydon property, according to The Advertiser.

The 35-year-old appeared at Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday and was charged with one count of trafficking in a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

Guilhaus, who is also a pornographic actor on OnlyFans, appeared on season 7 of Married at First Sight in 2020.

He was coupled with fan favourite contestant Lizzie Sobinoff, however the pair called off their relationship a year later in 2021.

Detective Superintendent Billy Thompson, the officer in charge of the bust, says the amount of methamphetamine found in Guilhaus’ home has a “street value of approximately AU$90,000.”

“Methamphetamine causes terrible harm to users and to our communities,” he said.

“Those who traffic illicit drugs in these amounts do so purely for their own greed, they have no care for others.”