Alicia Keys' 8-year-old son stood guard on stage, so concertgoers wouldn't throw objects

Alicia Keys performs for her son Genesis Ali Dean while performing live at the Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, New York City in 2021.

Alicia Keys’ son proved to be a fierce protector of his mom, amid the rash of concertgoers throwing objects at performers while on stage.

During the Seattle stop of her Keys to the Summer tour stop on Sunday, the 15-time Grammy winner’s youngest son, Genesis Ali Dean, provided a form of extra security detail.

“He heard how people been acting at shows lately,” his father, Swizz Beatz, said in a series of Instagram photos of the youngster standing guard by his mother’s side during the Climate Pledge Arena show.

“My boy serious in real life.”

The 8-year-old, who recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show with Beatz, had a stern expression on his face while standing with his hands in his pockets.

“My boy said I’m not playing no games on mom’s stage. … He a real serious one. … Thank you Gen we love you and your protection … He didn’t care she was live on stage …,” the proud dad captioned the post with laugh emojis.

Keys and the hip hop super-producer, who wed in 2010, are parents to Genesis and his older brother, Egypt, 12.

There have been numerous incidents of concertgoers throwing objects at or even assaulting recording artists in recent weeks.

Just over the weekend, Cardi B had the contents of a cup thrown at her by an audience member while performing her hit Bodak Yellow at Drai’s Beachclub in Vegas.

She responded by throwing a microphone back at the crowd, according to reports. One fan has filed a police report against the performer, CNN reported.

The Grammy winner is just the latest music act to experience the ongoing trend of projectiles at concerts.

In June, Bebe Rexha was injured by a cell phone at a New York City concert, and Kelsea Ballerini was hit by a bracelet at a concert in Boise, Idaho. That same month, a man stormed the stage at an Ava Max concert in Los Angeles and attacked the Sweet but Psycho singer.

Harry Styles, who had a bouquet of flowers thrown at him in June, was struck in the face by an unknown object while on tour in Vienna, Austria, on July 8.

A fan threw a bag of cremated remains on stage during a Pink concert at the British Summer Time Festival in London in June, while Lil Nas X had a sex toy thrown at him while performing at the Lollapalooza festival in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 1.

New York Daily News