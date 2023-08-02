Euphoria star Angus Cloud dead at 25: Zendaya's emotional message to her co-star and 'brother'

Zendaya has paid tribute to her Euphoria co-actor Angus Cloud, after the actor died aged 25 this week.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote alongside a black and white picture of the actor.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She added: “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Getty Images For thumb: Zendaya pays tribute to her co-star and “brother” Angus Cloud.

Cloud’s rumoured girlfriend, model and actress Sydney Martin, shared a collage of photos of the pair loved up, kissing and cuddling in one of a number of Instagram Stories shared after news of Cloud's death broke.﻿

"I will never let the world forget you," she wrote alongside one image from Christmas 2021.

The couple were rumoured to be dating but never confirmed their relationship publicly and it's unknown if they were still together at the time of his death.

Martin began her Stories with a black screen and seven heartbroken emojis, followed by a shot of Cloud, writing next to it: "My heart is so broken. I love you forever".

﻿There was also video played on a camera of the pair messing about in front of the mirror.

"There was no one quite like Angus," Euphoria’s creator, Sam Levinson, said in a statement.

"He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression.

"I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."﻿

Cloud's family announced their loss on Tuesday, which came just one week after his father's funeral in Ireland.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," their statement began.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.﻿ The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Where to get help