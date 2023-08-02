Jennifer Lopez gives us a 'lil peek' into her 54th birthday celebration

Jennifer Lopez grooved to About Damn Time on a table while her guests cheered her on.

Jennifer Lopez’s grooved to the tunes of Lizzo as she celebrated her 54th birthday with friends and family.

In her latest edition of the On The JLo newsletter, the singer gave a “lil peek” into her birthday festivities organised by her husband, Ben Afflick, on July 24.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party. Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends,” she wrote at the very beginning of her This Is Me...Now: Birthday Edition newsletter.

In one of the shared video clips, the Hustler star is seen showing her dance moves in a backless halter-neck silver dress on top of a table to About Damn Time while her guests cheered her on.

“Birthday mood… all month!! It’s always a good day when Lola comes to play…,” she captioned the moment.

Celebrations also included hanging out by the pool. J-Lo posed for a series of photos in a Valentino bikini.

The couple share a blended family with five children – Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel Affleck, 11, from Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Garner, and Lopez's twins Emme and Max Muñiz, 15, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

“All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!” she wrote.

On The JLo newsletter The birthday bash was hosted by her husband Ben Affleck, 50, at their new Beverly Hills mansion.

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with.”

“Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”