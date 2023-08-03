Rapper Post Malone spends $3.2 million on Lord of the Rings card from Magic: The Gathering

Rapper Post Malone has purchased a one-of-a-kind Magic: The Gathering card inspired by JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series.

The ultra-rare card, called “The One Ring”, is covered in gold foil and etched with an inscription from the fictional Elvish language.

Wizards of the Coast, the company behind the game, confirmed the unique card was pulled from a pack by a fan in June, who at the time remained anonymous.

However, a video of an excited Malone receiving the collector’s piece has now appeared on TikTok, shared by user Brook Trafton, the card’s first owner.

“When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was Post Malone,” Trafton said in a comment on the video.

“I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life-changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do.

“This is my dream come true. Meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone, Magic: The Gathering, you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful.”

A representative for Trafton confirmed the sale price of US$2 million (NZ$3.2 million) in a statement to Polygon.

The Lord of the Rings brings fans’ favourite characters from the books and movies, such as Frodo Baggins and Aragorn, to the game. Actor Elijah Wood, who played Frodo in Peter Jackson’s trilogy films, helped to promote the card set.

Malone, a lifelong fan of the game, has previously worked with Wizards of the Coast to create limited-edition cards that feature his likeness. Splashing the cash on cards is nothing new for Posty, who once spent US$800,000 on a legendary card called Black Lotus.

The US singer is returning to New Zealand for one Auckland show in November.