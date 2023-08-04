Former Coronation Street star at centre of 'utterly bizarre' row over a free birthday cake

A former Coronation Street actor has hit back after being embroiled in an “utterly bizarre” social media row with a bakery over her 40th birthday plans.

In what has been labelled “cakegate”, an events agency organising a celebration for Catherine Tyldesley contacted Bradford’s Three Little Birds Bakery asking it to make a 40th birthday cake, a second large cake and 100 cupcakes for an unnamed “well-known celebrity”.

But the agency offered no payment for the cakes at the September 1 event in Manchester, instead saying that “payment would be made in the form of promotion” on the celebrity’s social media accounts with more than 700,000 followers. It would also be featured in OK! magazine.

The celebrity was later unmasked as Tyldesley, who is best known for playing Eva Price in the ITV soap. She is also a former Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

The bakery went public with the row by posting a screenshot of the email on its Facebook account last week.

In a post liked by 6000 people, it said: “This poor celebrity apparently can’t afford to pay people for their products and services. Spare a thought! What happened to women supporting women ... #exposuredoesntpaythebills #supportsmallbusinessowners #supportwomenentrepreneurs.”

Rebecca Severs, the head of the bakery, also released the strongly-worded email she sent to the agency, which said that “my staff can’t afford to feed their kids with exposure on Instagram, I’ll have to decline your very generous offer”.

Now, six days later, Tyldesley has broken her silence by saying in a video on her Instagram account: “Cakegate? What?

“Utterly bizarre, I don’t really know what to say. I mean, I hope the cake lady got the exposure she was craving, whilst I’ve got journalists knocking on my front door while my kids are playing in the front room. Dead nice that babes, thanks for coming.”

She described NVRLND, the agency that she says sent the email, as “an amazing company”.

But she added that she had “no idea those emails were being sent”, and that she was “not working with the lovely OK! magazine on anything that I’m aware of”.

Nicola Thorp, a fellow former Coronation Street actor, waded into the row, saying on Wednesday that the baker was “absolutely right” but that “it’s also not Cath’s fault”.

Many on social media were left amused, with Kirby Elizabeth Sowden replying to the bakery’s post on Facebook: “I love that by refusing to do the cake, which I am so glad you did, you have probably got more exposure than if you actually did it.”

Others told the bakery to “take a bow” and praised its “brilliant response”.

Tyldesley, who played the barmaid Price in Coronation Street from 2011 to 2018, also starred in the BBC drama Lilies and the sitcom Scarborough.

The Telegraph has contacted NVRLND for comment.