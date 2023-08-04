Emily Ratajkowski admits she wasn't a fan of Taylor Swift at first: 'I was a misogynist'

In the name of being honest, Emily Ratajkowski recently admitted she wasn't initially a fan of Taylor Swift. But she has since changed her mind.

The model and writer shared her thoughts about the pop musician during last week's episode of her podcast, High Low.

While speaking with her guest, Troye Sivan, the My Body author explained that she grew up with an air of "snobbery" towards popular artists such as Swift and Britney Spears – but she eventually "came around".

"Taylor Swift is a great example," she said.

"I was not a Swiftie. ... You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist, that I didn't f... with Taylor Swift. Because I went to her concert, and I was like, this person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer. And anybody who says anything else ... they have issues."

The Gone Girl actor went so far as to suggest that people who don't appreciate Swift's talent have "maybe not a very sophisticated palate".

"I know a lot of ... jaws would drop, but I do think that's true," she continued. "If you don't like Taylor Swift, then you don't understand things."

Ratajkowski's remarks came about a week before Swift is scheduled to bring her sold-out Eras tour to Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

The Lavender Haze singer is playing the Inglewood venue on August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. Her final show at SoFi will close out the US leg of the tour.