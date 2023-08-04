Inside Justin Trudeau's marriage to wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau before their shock split after 18 years

Justin Trudeau's split from his wife of 18 years proves one thing to be true: the pressure of leading a country can put a strain on a marriage.

The 23rd Prime Minister of Canada, who has been in office since 2015, unexpectedly announced today that he and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are separating.

It came as a shock to those around the world who lauded the politician's long-lasting marriage with the former television host. The couple had remained strong during Justin's eight-year tenure so far – so what happened?

Justin, 51, and Sophie, 48, tied the knot in 2005 after their romance blossomed from a childhood friendship.

Sophie had been a classmate of the future Prime Minister's late younger brother, Michel, when they were growing up in Montreal.

Though, it wasn't until 2003 that their paths crossed once again, and it soon turned romantic. The couple had been reintroduced when they co-hosted a gala, but even then their relationship got off to a rocky start.

According to some reports, Sophie sent Justin an email which he ignored for several days.

They then bumped into each other on the street several days later. "I knew that the day I went out for coffee with her was the last day I would ever have as a single man," Justin told CPAC in 2009.

Things progressed quickly for the future PM and 'first lady', who became engaged in 2004.

Justin had proposed on what would have been his late father Pierre Trudeau's 85th birthday, who served as Canadian Prime Minister over two terms between 1968 and 1974.

They married the next year at Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont Church in Montreal and the couple honeymooned in Mauritius.

During their 18-year marriage, the Trudeaus welcomed three children: Xavier James born in 2007, Ella-Grace Margaret born in 2009, and Hadrien Gregoire born in 2014.

Justin and wife Sophie enjoyed a decade of marriage before their world turned upside down when he was made the country's 23rd Prime Minister in 2015.

The political power couple were thrust into the global spotlight and quickly became one of the most glamorous couples in office, even featuring in a spread for Vogue.

Though, it was already tough enough for Sophie to marry into the political Trudeau family with the fame that came with Pierre's time at the helm.

"There's such an aura around the Trudeau name and I understand that," she told Canadian outlet Maclean's in 2005.

"But it's also so weird for me because I'm still a normal bride and, you know, it's a cliché to say, but Justin is just my Justin."

A year into her husband's tenure, Sophie made it clear she didn't quite enjoy every aspect of being Canada's unofficial "first lady".

She told Quebec City's Le Soleil newspaper in 2016 she felt "overwhelmed" by the demands, especially the expectation of charitable endeavours.

It didn't elicit much sympathy from the public at the time, with a sarcastic hashtag #prayforsophie trending after the article was published.

In his 2014 autobiography Common Ground, Justin also provided an insight into how his marriage was behind closed doors.

"Our marriage isn't perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love," he wrote. 'We are honest with each other, even when it hurts."

Sophie echoed this sentiment in 2015, revealing to Global News that "no marriage is easy."

"I'm almost kind of proud of the fact that we've had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want truth," she said.

"We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we're both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can."

Though the couple may have struggled away from the public eye, as recently as April 2023 the Canadian PM professed his love for his wife.

He shared a gushing tribute on social media for Sophie's 48th birthday, a little over three months before their separation announcement.

"Happy birthday, Sophie. From this, to this, and everything in between, there's no one I'd rather have by my side," he wrote. "I love you, mon amour."

In an announcement this week on that very same Instagram account, Justin revealed he and Sophie had split.

Justin said after "many meaningful and difficult conversations" with Sophie, "we have made the decision to separate".

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," he wrote.

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy."

Sophie shared the same message onto her Instagram grid, hers only written in French.

