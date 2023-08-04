David and Victoria Beckham blasted in neighbourly feud over 'unapproved' construction project

The Beckhams have inadvertently ignited a neighbourly feud, according to UK reports.

D﻿avid and Victoria Beckham have reportedly jumped the gun on the construction of their UK holiday home, earning the ire of their neighbours.

According to The Sun, the British It couple have begun working on a road at their £12 million (NZ$25m) Cotswolds home, before even getting permission to do so.

The road would supposedly serve as an alternate route while construction on their new glasshouse and raised kitchen garden (which has been approved for building) is underway.

The road is allegedly an "existing farm track" the Beckhams want to turn into a "temporary construction access track" for the two-year-long construction.

Neighbours have previously spoken out about the road, suspecting the celeb couple want to turn the road into a permanent route that would avoid a public road to the famous Oxfordshire social club Soho Farmhouse, which many celebrities frequent.

Neighbour James Worthington has even snapped what he says is photographic evidence of the spot where work has allegedly started on the road, claiming posts have appeared in a space has been cleared on a track from a tree that had fallen.

Instagram The whole family spends time at the holiday home.

"﻿A large spruce pine tree has been felled already, the roots are all in the ground, a membrane has already been laid, posts have been installed in the ground with barbed wire instead of rails on both sides of this already laid track," the incensed neighbour told The Sun.

"This track has recently been laid it was not there a year ago."

Neighbours have previously called the track "pointless", slamming David, 48, and Victoria, 49 for ﻿"never being satisfied with what they've got".

One neighbour wrote into West Oxfordshire District Council, telling them, "It is a needless use of materials. There is already an access road to the property, so what is the point of laying another road just to build a fancy greenhouse?

"That seems pointless and a waste of resources."

Another wrote online, ﻿"If it had been anyone else but the Beckhams this would have been thrown out ages ago, but they can afford fancy lawyers to find holes in the council's policies and exploit them.

"That sort of approach just isn't open to ordinary people who can't afford such luxuries."

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.