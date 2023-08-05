Rita Ora and Taika Watiti share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have marked their one-year-anniversary by finally sharing details – and photos – of the big day.

The couple told British Vogue it’s been “quite entertaining” to see all the misinformation about their wedding over the past year.

The real story is that the entire event was planned – and executed – in just two weeks, after Ora popped the question while they were on holiday in Palm Springs.

“About eight people” attended the intimate affair at their Los Angeles home, with filmmaker Waititi said to be particularly chuffed that fellow Kiwi Jemaine Clement was able to make it over for the last-minute ceremony.

The British singer wore a one-shouldered Tom Ford dress with a full-length veil, followed by two more all-white Tom Ford looks. Ora says she saw the dress years ago and managed to find it in her size right before the wedding.

“It can’t get much more ‘meant to be’ than that,” she told British Vogue.

The party was held at a friend’s house, complete with an Elvis impersonator, which was a surprise wedding gift. The couple’s wedding cake featured the rather cheeky message, “We’re married bitches!!!”.

Waititi described the day as “beautiful”, saying it was nice to keep things “super simple” and not have to deal with the stress of typical wedding features such as table settings, caterers, etc.

The pair reportedly met at a barbecue at Waititi’s LA home in 2018 and began dating in 2021 when they were both filming in Australia.