Sandra Bullock's partner dies at 57 from ALS

US actress Sandra Bullock is mourning the death of her partner, Bryan Randall, who died on Saturday at age 57 following a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared in a statement.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.”

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

Bullock, 59, first met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis's birthday in January 2015.

Randall had modelled alongside Cindy Crawford in a 2011 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, and has done ads for Hugo Boss and Yves Saint Laurent.

The Ocean’s 8 star shared her joy with the relationship during a 2021 appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk, saying she had “found the love of my life”.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen at 'Oceans 8' World Premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

“We share two beautiful children– three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever,” Bullock said.

“I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”