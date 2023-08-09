Jada Pinkett Smith shows off new hair in alopecia update

Jada Pinkett Smith has given an update on her alopecia.

Jada Pinkett Smith has given an update on her alopecia journey, revealing that new hair is growing on her head.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back,” the actor shared in an Instagram post with fresh photos of her hair’s regrowth.

“Still have some trouble spots but – we’ll see,” she said, alongside a slide of pictures showing a before and after.

Pinkett Smith has been very public with her alopecia struggles over the years, saying in 2018 that she was terrified when she first started losing hair, The Huffington Post reported.

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear.”

She shaved her hair entirely in 2021.

Plinkett Smith’s hair loss became a defining moment during the 2022 Oscars when host Chris Rock joked the actor could star in a GI Jane sequel because of her haircut.

As a result, her husband, Will Smith walked up on stage and infamously slapped Rock across the face before shouting from his seat “keep my wife’s name out your f...... mouth!”.

Smith was subsequently banned from the Oscars for ten years due to the incident.

Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that can lead to hair loss and can begin at any age.