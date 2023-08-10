Who was influencer Lil Tay and why did she shoot to fame?

The self-described “youngest flexer of the century,” Lil Tay became an internet sensation for a few months in 2018 when she was just 9 years old.

Her death, along with that of her half-brother Jason Tian, was announced on social media on Wednesday (US time). But who was she, and why did she drop from view so suddenly five years ago?

Millions of views

Big-talking Lil Tay was born Claire Hope in Atlanta, Georgia, to a Chinese mother and Canadian father. Her parents broke up when she was 2 and had a shared custody arrangement.

After a few years living in Vancouver, the girl suddenly rose to prominence as an internet influencer when she began posting videos and pictures on Instagram.

The pictures usually involved her wearing designer clothes, holding large slabs of cash and posing in luxury vehicles.

YOUTUBE: LIL TAY Lil Tay’s death was announced on Instagram.

Her mother, Angela Tian, described her as “well-mannered and a great kid” in a TV interview, but Lil Tay’s online persona was bratty: she swore copiously, bragged about owning houses and kicked cars.

She posted rap videos on YouTube, which garnered her millions of views, and once, controversially, was shown smoking a bong.

The momentum she created was converted to a career opportunity when she moved to LA with her mother and her 16-year-old half-brother, falling under the tutelage of Josiah Jenkins – described as a “miracle worker” for social media influencers.

By this stage her videos had garnered more than 2 million followers and she was one of the hottest influencers around.

There was a video appearance with the rapper Chief Keef, an interview with Jake Paul, while she had an infamous run-in with rapper Bhad Bhabie which went viral.

Haters start to hate

Things were going great guns until they weren’t. Then everything changed.

It was in LA her online celebrity began to unravel. As her fans grew online, Lil Tay started gaining “haters” too – they criticised her willingness to flaunt her wealth while insulting her followers in the same breath.

Her mother also took flak for allowing her daughter to make such content – it cost Angela Tian her job.

Rapper Snoop Dogg said Lil Tay needed to be in school learning “how be a little girl, not a dumb grown up person".

Who pulled the strings?

It was revealed by The Cut that, in fact, Lil Tay’s half-brother Jason had been managing her content and influencer career, often speaking on her behalf with prospective management clients.

According to many of the managers Lil Tay worked with in LA, Jason wrote the girl’s lines and coached her on how to say them.

One described Jason as being a “fame-obsessed teenager who was uneducated about the entertainment industry”.

Two-and-a-half months after she shot to online fame, Lil Tay was back in Canada and her Instagram page had been taken down.

Dad gets in on the act

Her father, who had remained in Canada, allegedly got a court order requiring his daughter to return home.

Chris Hope wanted a piece of his daughter’s action, and he couldn’t get that in LA. It is believed he wanted to trademark the name Lil Tay, get new management and wanted a percent of his daughter’s earnings to be put in a trust for her.

Her father wanted a more professional approach to his daughter’s career and felt she was not getting that in LA.

The situation for all parties was not helped when Lil Tay’s Instagram page was hacked with posts claiming her father was neglectful and abusive and only sought to profit off his daughter.

Years then went past with no news or updates on Lil Tay and her career. Then, in 2021, her half-brother launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking donations to pay off legal fees in a custody battle between her parents.

“My sister Tay has been silent on social media for the past 3 years because her absentee father [Chris Hope] served my mother a court order demanding control over Tay’s money, career, and custody, and as a result it was court ordered that my sister had to return to Vancouver, Canada,” a post said.

The post also alleged physical and mental abuse by Lil Tay’s father and wife Hanee Hope, and that the couple had “taken all of Tay’s money” to spend on overseas holidays, expensive cars, and a “new mansion”.

Questions emerge

That was in 2021. Now in 2023, Hope is dead, aged just 15, and her brother who allegedly masterminded her career is too.

Youtube Lil Tay on Jake Paul’s podcast.

The Instagram post announcing the deaths said an investigation is ongoing.

Questions are already emerging, with Tay’s former manager Harry Tsang calling into question the legitimacy of the post announcing her death, while police in both LA and Vancouver have told the Daily Mail they have no record of the pair’s deaths.