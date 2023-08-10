The Chase's Paul Sinha says he thinks his 'time is running out'

The Chase star quizzer Paul Sinha has revealed he thinks “time is running out” on his comedy career as he continues to live with Parkinson’s disease.

SInha, 53, was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in 2019 but has continued to work as a comedian and on the hit running TV show The Chase.

Speaking to a podcast ahead of his appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, Sinha says he is determined to keep performing despite his worsening symptoms, the Daily Mail reported.

“I have no idea how long I'm going to be a stand-up for, because I get more tired with every passing year. I just want to go up and do a show that is fun.

“Without wishing to sound bleak, my time is running out. I don't know to what degree my time is running out.”

He added: “It could be five years, it could be 10. I just want to go, ‘I'm enjoying myself’. I think it's important to end your career with no regrets.”

Sinha’s Parkinson’s has become a big part of his stand-up routine, with the comedian using it as a part of his musical comedy, adding he would not have learnt the keyboard without it.

“I've become a musical comedian in the past two to three years, mainly because I've always wanted to be a musical comedian.”

Stuff The Chase start Paul Sinha has been battling Parkinson’s since 2019.

“If I don't do it now, when can I do it? Because eventually I won't be able to play the keyboard at all. So while I still can I've turned myself into a musical comedian.”

In a recent interview, Sinha revealed he is no longer able to drive or dance and is becoming more reliant on his husband, while it takes longer to do simple tasks such as getting dressed.

He added that he does not want people to feel sorry for him as he still works “as hard as he can”.