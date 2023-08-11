King of the Hill star Johnny Hardwick has died, aged 64

Johnny Hardwick, voice of Hank in King of the Hill, has died, aged 64.

Voice actor Johnny Hardwick, well-known for his role of Dale Gribble on the Emmy-winning show King of the Hill for more than a decade, has died, aged 64.

The actor was with the show from its debut in 1997 until the final episode in 2010. He was also credited as producer and writer in the show’s early seasons.

Earlier in 2023, it was announced that Hardwick would return for the show’s upcoming streaming revival.

TMZ reported that Texas law enforcement discovered Hardwick during a welfare check. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deadline confirmed the actor’s death with the Austin coroner’s office.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. No cause of death has been announced.

King of the Hill was set in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas and followed the lives of the main characters Hank Hill, wife Peggy and teenaged son Bobby.

Hardwick and his character – Hank’s conspiracy theory-obsessed friend, Dale – were recognisable by the actor’s strong Texan accent.

In 1999 he shared an Emmy as producer when the show won outstanding animated program.

Born John Michael Hardwick, the actor began his career performing stand-up in 1990 before appearing on the Jon Stewart show a few years later.

In 2012, after King of the Hill ended, he launched his own popular YouTube channel.