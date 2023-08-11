Jason Gunn's surprise performance of Robbie Williams' Angels at business event

Never one to miss an opportunity to entertain a crowd, Jason Gunn gave a powerful rendition of Robbie Williams’ Angels at a business awards dinner in Hawke’s Bay.

Gunn was MC at the Hawke’s Bay Export Awards in Hastings on Thursday night when he managed to get the attendees to help him sing an impromptu version of the British pop singer’s 1997 hit.

In its eighth year, the Hawke’s Bay Export Awards is an annual event which celebrates the achievements of companies in the region exporting goods and services to overseas markets.

The former host of The Son of a Gunn Show has a strong pedigree in singing. In the 1990s he hosted the TV show McDonald’s Young Entertainers, a show involving a group of talented young teenagers as a regular troupe of singers and dancers.

The show would open and close each episode with big production numbers, often in the form of covers of various songs, with Gunn always at the forefront showing off his surprisingly good voice.

Thursday’s performance was not the first time Gunn had brought out the Williams song for a corporate crowd. In May last year, Gunn, dressed as Elvis, sang Angles at a real estate event.

In 2019, Gunn also showed off his songwriting side, releasing his own song My Hometown in tribute to the victims of the Christchurch mosque terrorist attack.