Cardi B's thrown mic from Vegas show sells for nearly $166k

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck! The microphone that Up and Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B chucked at a Las Vegas concertgoer in July has sold for almost US$100,000 (NZ$166k) on Ebay.

The projectile – listed as a "Shure Axient digital mic Cardi B threw at a person" – on Tuesday (local time) nabbed US$99,900 on the auction site. It was being sold for charity after making headlines and prompting a battery investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department – an investigation that culminated in the WAP MC being cleared of charges due to "insufficient evidence”.

The nondescript device was listed by Scott Fisher, the owner of the Wave Inc, a Las Vegas-based audio production company that provided sound equipment to Drai's Beachclub for Cardi B's performance there on July 29. Fisher told CBS News that one could tell the microphone was the one that Cardi tossed because of the way it was labelled and synchronised with the entertainer's earpiece.

And these expensive, okurrr. Fisher listed it with a starting price of US$500, but the price immediately jumped to US$11,700 upon the first bid. Fifty-five bidders vied for the piece for a week before bidding closed Tuesday. To quote Cardi's breakout hit Bodak Yellow, these expensive!

The seller did not immediately respond Wednesday to the LA Times' request for comment. The buyer is still not known.

Fisher also told TMZ last week that the microphone originally cost US$1000 and he assured the outlet that it still worked, even after the I Like It rapper launched it into the crowd. He said the proceeds would benefit two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project, which provides resources for military veterans, and Friendship Circle of Las Vegas, which supports teens and young adults with disabilities.

CBS News reported Tuesday that Fisher expected the mic to garner some interest, but didn't think the "piece of hip-hop infamy" would sell for as much as it did.

"I was hoping it would hit $5000 but again I had no idea," he said. "I figured it would gain some attention nationally but the amount of news coverage has been staggering."

Footage from the incident showed the Grammy-winning MC throwing the device after getting splashed by the contents of an attendee's drink cup – the latest in a high-profile string of altercations between live performers and concertgoers. Cardi B also appeared to shout at the person who targeted her in the footage as security guards close in on them. The hip-hop star was initially named as a suspect in a police report stemming from the incident.

But no charges will be filed.

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told the LA Times.

