Jock Zonfrillo's daughter Ava shares heartbreaking tribute to her father

Jock Zonfrillo’s eldest daughter Ava has paid tribute to her late father in a heartbreaking new TikTok video.

The video shows clips of the MasterChef judge and Ava’s younger brother Alfie, as well as intimate photos of the pair together during milestones in her life.

"Never thought I'd lose you at 22," the video was captioned, with Ava also adding the words "Life is unfair” and “I miss you dad”.

In one of the clips, which is set over a dreamy soundtrack, Jock says to Ava, "We love you Ava, we miss you!” Alfie is then shown repeating the message to her big sister.

The video has gathered lots of supportive comments.

"So sorry for your loss Ava, Jock was and will always be my favourite Chef on MasterChef. A true gentleman and an all-around wonderful man” one person wrote.

"Oh, sweetheart, it's so cruel and unfair that you had to lose him so young," another said.

The Scottish chef was found dead in May after police received a call requesting a “welfare check”.

Originally from Scotland, Zonfrillo found fame in his adopted Australia as a popular host on MasterChef Australia where he was a judge for four seasons.

He is survived by his wife and four children.